Dhaka Stock Exchange: 346 companies see share prices drop today

Share prices of 346 out of 380 companies traded on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell sharply on Sunday, the first working day of the week, signaling a weak market performance.

The DSE's main index, DSEX, dropped by 97.24 points to settle at 5,160.73 points. The DSES (Shariah) index declined by 18.56 points to reach 1,155.57 points, while the DS-30 blue chip index fell by 34.14 points, closing at 1,896.25 points.

Increased trading activity was observed, with total transactions rising by Tk 560 million compared to the previous session. Shares and mutual funds worth Tk 3.62 billion were traded by the end of the day, up from Tk 3.07 billion last Thursday.