Dhaka Stock Exchange: 346 companies see share prices drop today
Share prices of 346 out of 380 companies traded on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell sharply on Sunday, the first working day of the week, signaling a weak market performance.
The DSE's main index, DSEX, dropped by 97.24 points to settle at 5,160.73 points. The DSES (Shariah) index declined by 18.56 points to reach 1,155.57 points, while the DS-30 blue chip index fell by 34.14 points, closing at 1,896.25 points.
Increased trading activity was observed, with total transactions rising by Tk 560 million compared to the previous session. Shares and mutual funds worth Tk 3.62 billion were traded by the end of the day, up from Tk 3.07 billion last Thursday.
Of the 380 companies and mutual fund units traded on the DSE, the share prices of 27 companies increased, while 346 companies saw their prices decline. Prices for 27 companies remained unchanged.
Over at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), trading volume also increased on Sunday, with transactions totaling Tk 63.3 million, up from Tk 46.4 million the previous Thursday. However, the CSE market indices mirrored the downward trend seen in Dhaka. The CASPI index fell by 1.83 points, closing at 14,549.95 points.
Out of the 230 companies and mutual funds traded at the CSE, 26 companies posted gains, while 181 companies experienced losses. The prices for 23 companies remained steady.