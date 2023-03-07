How Bangladeshis are amassing wealth in Dubai

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) used to be the second largest source of overseas remittance for Bangladesh. In 2020-21, this country dropped to third position, with the US coming up second in its stead. It has not managed to climb back to its original position again.

On the flip side, certain cities of UAE have become the major hubs of investment for Bangladeshis. Many persons are transferring their wealth from the country to the UAE by illegal means and are investing there. That is why remittance from the UAE through legal channels has dropped, exacerbating the dollar crisis in Bangladesh.

A two-week visit around Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ajman in the UAE revealed that Bangladeshis have invested in villas, flats, small hotels, starred hotels and all sorts of property and businesses in these places. Many have made these investments in their own names and many clandestinely. They use their citizenship of Albania, Cyprus and other country, rather than their Bangladeshi citizenship, for this purpose. Many Bangladeshis have even bought houses and starred hotels in costly upscale areas of Palm Jumeirah, Silicon Oasis, Emirates Hill, Dubai Marina and Business Bay. The world's wealthiest people own property in these areas.