Inflation to fall further: BB Governor

Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur on Tuesday hoped that the inflation rate in the country would fall further against the target set in the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.

“This budget (FY26) has aimed to maintain average inflation at 6.5 per cent. I personally think the inflation should decline even further,” he said at a post-budget press conference in the capital’s Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

The governor highlighted that the exchange rate was one of the major challenges in curbing inflation, adding that the situation has already improved significantly.