Nagad Digital Bank aims to extend reach to the unbanked and underbanked

Nagad Digital Bank, the first full-fledged digital bank in Bangladesh, is all set to transform the local banking landscape. It aims to replace traditional physical interactions and paperwork with a comprehensive array of customer-centric services.

This transformation will streamline services and promote financial inclusion, fostering an integrated financial ecosystem.

“Our motto is to bring unparalleled banking convenience to the fingertips of millions,” said Tanvir A Mashuk, Nagad’s founder and managing director, during an interview with UNB.

“Nagad Digital Bank will redefine how people interact with their finances, emphasizing accessibility, security, and customer support. We’re ushering in a new era of inclusive and convenient banking,” he said.