Bangladesh receives $476m of IMF loan as 1st installment

Bangladesh has received the first installment of $476 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) out of the $4.7 billion loan package.

"Bangladesh Bank (BB) received IMF's first installment on Thursday," BB Executive Director and Spokesman Mezbaul Haque told BSS.

IMF approved Bangladesh's $4.7 billion loan proposal during a board meeting on Monday. The remaining amount will be in six equal installments of $704 million each.