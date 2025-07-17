Bangladesh Bank recognises 10 institutions as leaders in sustainable finance

Bangladesh Bank has named eight private commercial banks and two financial institutions as top performers in sustainable finance for 2024 recognising their commitment to environmentally responsible financing, sound risk management, and sustainable banking practices.

According to officials at the central bank, the recognition comes as part of its annual Sustainable Finance Report which evaluates banks and financial institutions on a range of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.

The eight banks featured in the 2024 list are BRAC Bank, City Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Eastern Bank, Jamuna Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, NCC Bank, Prime Bank, Pubali Bank, and Shahjalal Islami Bank.

Among these, BRAC Bank, City Bank, Eastern Bank, Jamuna Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, and Prime Bank have successfully retained their positions from the previous year.