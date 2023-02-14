PM Hasina asks to explore new markets for Bangladeshi garments

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today asked all concerned to explore new markets for Bangladeshi garments with invention of newer items keeping pace with its ever-changing trend, reports BSS.

"They, who are working with garments and their exports, will have to find new markets. Newer products will have to be produced keeping in mind that the choices vary with different countries," she said.

The premier was addressing as the chief guest a function marking the National Textiles Day-2022 and inauguration of six textile educational institutes in six districts, joining from her official Ganabhaban residence here through a video conference.