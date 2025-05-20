Daraz adds festive twist to Eid shopping with deals, contests, qurbani rewards
Cow and goat giveaways through ‘Jitsen Bhai’ campaign and exclusive Super Brand Day deals headline the celebration.
As the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha approaches, a time of reflection, generosity, and celebration—Daraz Bangladesh has unveiled its most anticipated campaign of the season, the 6.6 Big Eid Sale, running from 20 May to 6 June, stated a press release.
The campaign promises unmatched convenience and value for online shoppers, offering Flash Sale with up to 80 per cent off, extra savings with Daraz and seller vouchers, Free Delivery, and an exclusive ‘Jitsen Bhai’ giveaway contest, adding excitement throughout the campaign period making it a truly rewarding festive shopping experience.
The campaign kicked off at 12:00 am on 20 May with an exclusive midnight voucher drop, allowing early-bird shoppers to grab high-value, limited-time vouchers during the first hour. A mega giveaway contest on the same day adds extra excitement, where the customer with the successful highest order value on 20 May will win an exclusive air conditioner.
Adding a unique festive twist, the ‘Jitsen Bhai’ giveaway contest will reward the top three customers with the highest number of successful orders from 20 May to 29 May. One winner will receive a cow, while two others will receive goats as prizes.
Further contest details as well as terms and conditions are available on Daraz Bangladesh’s official social media platforms. Additionally, customers can enjoy buy 4- get free delivery, and buy 5- get 1 free gift on specific condition when shopping through Daraz’s popular choice channel, enabling more savings with every purchase.
Like other months, leading brands are participating on Super Brand Days, where they roll out their best deals exclusively on Daraz for a limited time. This month’s highlights include Haier on 20 May and Reckitt Benckiser on 23 May, giving customers the chance to grab exclusive products at unbeatable prices on these spotlight days.
To make Eid shopping even more budget-friendly, customers can avail up to 15 per cent discounts through Daraz’s extensive network of payment partners. These include bKash, Nagad, SEBL, Standard Chartered Bank, Prime Bank, Community Bank, LankaBangla, Bank Asia, EBL, Premier Bank, City Bank, and EMI partner NRB Bank, EBL ZIP. Additionally, a free delivery is available for orders with a minimum value of Tk 799, helping customers save even more.
The campaign is powered by strategic collaborations with a strong lineup of brands. Trix leads as the exclusive platinum partner, while Parachute Advansed, Unilever, Haier, Lotto, and Oraimo joined as gold sponsors. The silver tier features brands such as Groome Lavino, Purple Care, Ugreen Bangladesh, Microlab, Cudy, Wellessia, Himalaya, SKB, Nestlé, and Dabur, all offering campaign-exclusive pricing across categories like electronics, groceries, FMCG, fashion, health and beauty, home appliances, and more.
With Daraz’s nationwide logistics network ensuring swift deliveries, customers are encouraged to shop early for faster arrival of their Eid essentials. Whether it’s through unbeatable discounts, exciting contests, exclusive brand offers, or reliable delivery, the Daraz 6.6 Big Eid Sale is set to make this year’s Eid shopping more fulfilling and festive than ever.
For more details and real-time updates, check the Daraz app and follow Daraz Bangladesh’s social media platforms.