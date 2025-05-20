Daraz adds festive twist to Eid shopping with deals, contests, qurbani rewards

As the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha approaches, a time of reflection, generosity, and celebration—Daraz Bangladesh has unveiled its most anticipated campaign of the season, the 6.6 Big Eid Sale, running from 20 May to 6 June, stated a press release.

The campaign promises unmatched convenience and value for online shoppers, offering Flash Sale with up to 80 per cent off, extra savings with Daraz and seller vouchers, Free Delivery, and an exclusive ‘Jitsen Bhai’ giveaway contest, adding excitement throughout the campaign period making it a truly rewarding festive shopping experience.

The campaign kicked off at 12:00 am on 20 May with an exclusive midnight voucher drop, allowing early-bird shoppers to grab high-value, limited-time vouchers during the first hour. A mega giveaway contest on the same day adds extra excitement, where the customer with the successful highest order value on 20 May will win an exclusive air conditioner.