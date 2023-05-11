Huawei organises workshop for local PV solution installers

Huawei South Asia Digital Power Department has organised a workshop recently for more than one hundred Bangladeshi PV (photovoltaic) solution installers on Thursday to increase their understanding and efficiency to support the end user’s need of solar power solutions.

This workshop, titled 'Huawei Installer Workshop 2023', will help Bangladesh in achieving renewable energy generation target.

Liang Weixing (Jack), managing director of Digital Power, Huawei South Asia presented his keynote at the beginning of the session in presence of high officials of ecosystem partners of solar industry, apart from the mentioned PV solution installers.

M A Taher, managing director of Sherpa Power Engineering Ltd., shared his experience of reaping maximum benefits of using Huawei inverter and solutions.