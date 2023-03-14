Huawei introduces new digital power inverters to Bangladesh

Leading global ICT solution and equipment provider, Huawei, has recently introduced four new inverters at a conference for industry stakeholders, Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partners, said a press release.

The conference namely Huawei Partner Ecological Conference 2023 at Dhaka has highlighted the efficacy of Digital Power and the attendees have discussed the prospects of renewable energy solutions in Bangladesh.

Liang Weixing (Jack), managing director, Digital Power, Huawei South Asia presented the different inverters for Bangladesh market at the event. For the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) market, he has introduced SUN2000-100-KTL-M2, SUN2000-115-KTL-M2 and SUN2000-50-KTL-M3 model inverter. And for the utility sector he put SUN2000-330KTL-H1 inverter in place.