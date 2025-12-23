BDCricTime marks 10mn achievement with BCB president
BDCricTime has written a new chapter in Bangladesh’s digital sports media history by reaching 10 million followers on Facebook. To celebrate this remarkable milestone, the platform hosted a special evening in Mirpur on 17 December, attended by leading figures from the cricketing fraternity and media industry, reports a press release.
The presence of BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul as chief guest underscored the importance of the occasion. Former Bangladesh captains Khaled Mashud Pilot and Mohammad Ashraful also attended the event, reflecting the strong connection between BDCricTime and the country’s cricket ecosystem.
Since its launch in 2015, BDCricTime has steadily grown by delivering timely updates, match analysis, and cricket-related stories to fans across Bangladesh and beyond. What began as a passion project has now transformed into a major digital platform with millions of daily engagements.
Addressing the gathering, Aminul Islam Bulbul said, “Congratulations to BDCricTime on reaching 10 million followers. Starting from one and reaching ten million is not easy. Well done to the founder of this platform, Md Jabed Ali. With this growth comes responsibility. Ten million viewers need to be guided towards understanding cricket in the right way.”
He also called on the platform to uphold positive journalism and broaden its coverage. “I would request BDCricTime to continue portraying positive and objective news. Cricket culture in Bangladesh will depend greatly on platforms like yours. People’s mindset will be influenced by what you show and say. This should always be positive. Along with match news and achievements, grassroots cricket, women’s cricket, age-level cricket, and cricket education should also be highlighted.”
Khaled Mashud Pilot praised the platform’s consistency and impact, saying, “What BDCricTime has achieved is inspiring. Positive news, easy access to information, and consistency all have helped the platform grow. I hope to see BDCricTime reach even bigger milestones, perhaps one billion followers, in the future.”
Founder Md Jabed Ali thanked supporters and team members, saying, “The journey started with a simple passion for cricket. Reaching 10 million followers today is a blessing. This achievement belongs to our readers, viewers, and the entire team who have worked with honesty and commitment. We are grateful for the love and trust we have received over the years. We will continue to work responsibly and focus on positive, meaningful cricket content in the future.”
The evening ended with awards, photo sessions, and dinner.