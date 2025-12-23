BDCricTime marks 10mn achievement with BCB president

BDCricTime has written a new chapter in Bangladesh’s digital sports media history by reaching 10 million followers on Facebook. To celebrate this remarkable milestone, the platform hosted a special evening in Mirpur on 17 December, attended by leading figures from the cricketing fraternity and media industry, reports a press release.

The presence of BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul as chief guest underscored the importance of the occasion. Former Bangladesh captains Khaled Mashud Pilot and Mohammad Ashraful also attended the event, reflecting the strong connection between BDCricTime and the country’s cricket ecosystem.