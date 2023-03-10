Production at Shahjalal Fertiliser Company suspended for 2 months, causing Tk 5 million in losses daily

The production of urea fertiliser at the state-owned Shahjalal Fertiliser Company Ltd (SFCL) in Sylhet has remained suspended for around last two months due to a mechanical glitch, causing daily loss of Tk 5 million (50 lakh).

The production has been suspended since 8 January when the gas turbine software went out of order, said an official at the industry’s engineering department on condition of anonymity, reports UNB.