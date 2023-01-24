EZ Wage partners with CKDL for financial wellness of the people

Both the CKDL management and employees are content with the lessened load on HR departments that does away with lengthy loan approvals and makes access to earned wages a matter of minutes. Mr. Kamruzzaman, a sewing operator from CKDL is an EZ Wage service recipient. “Many times, money is needed for family necessities in the middle or at the end of the month, but getting a loan from friends or someone else is tough. But now we no longer have to go through these difficulties by using EZ Wage. Such services, in my opinion, should be provided by all organizations,” he remarked.

Waleed Shafiqullah, an investor in EZ Wage shared, “financial crisis becomes the biggest problem for lower and middle-income workers in Asia. Many struggle to meet their fundamental necessities because they have few choices for saving money over the long term. By giving financial freedom to those EZ Wage aims to build a stress-free workplace for marginal people. Besides, going forward, by 2023 EZ Wage aims to enable 100,000 nonbank users in EZ Wage to collaborate with MFS, Banks, RMG, and other large manufacturing companies.”