Banglalink offers digital solutions for BRAC

Banglalink, the country’s leading innovative digital service provider, has signed an agreement with BRAC, the world’s largest non-government organisation based in Bangladesh. Under this new partnership BRAC employees will enjoy a series of digital services offered by Banglalink including corporate connections, SMS broadcast and data connectivity using Banglalink’s Ookla® certified fastest 4G internet.

Rubaiyat A. Tanzeen, Enterprise Business Director at Banglalink, and Rear Admiral M. Makbul Hossain (Retd), Director Operations of BRAC, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. The signing ceremony took place recently at Banglalink's head office in Dhaka.