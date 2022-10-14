pandamart’s Lagatar offer Campaign kicks off!

pandamart, the grocery delivery vertical of foodpanda, is celebrating its second anniversary in Bangladesh! As a part of this celebration, it has launched “pandamart Lagatar offer Campaign” that shall offer customers many exciting deals and discounts. The mega campaign started on 1 October and will enable customers to enjoy the lucrative offers till 31 October, says a press release.

For this anniversary campaign, pandamart has partnered with multiple renowned brands so the shopping experience becomes utterly satisfactory for customers. Most popular brands are providing up to 50 percent off on different products along with Buy One Get One (BOGO) deals – all with the promise of delivered in just 30 mins! Customers will also get up to 40 percent off on P&G products, like – Pampers, Head & Shoulders, Gillette etc.; up to 30 percent off on Unilever Bangladesh products, like – Vaseline, Surf Excel, Vim Liquid etc.; up to 40 percent off on square products; and BOGO offers on Fresh products, like – turmeric, milk powder, chili powder. Exciting offers on snack items like 7up, Pringles, lays etc. shall also be available during the T20 world cup to add to the thrills of the game! However, these offers are subject to terms & conditions.