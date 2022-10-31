City Bank declares its 3rd quarter 2022 financial performance

City Bank held its Earnings Disclosure event over digital platform announcing its Q3, 2022 financial performance. The event was held on 31 October at 4:00 PM. Existing and potential investors across the globe, researchers and analysts and many other individuals involved in capital market activities joined the event, said a press release.

Consolidated Earnings per share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at BDT 2.75 for the period from January to September 2022 against that of BDT 2.77 during the same period of last year. The bank also reported BDT 3,305.56 million consolidated profit after tax during the period from January to September 2022, which was BDT 3,326.33 million (rearranged) during the same period of last year.