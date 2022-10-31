City Bank declares its 3rd quarter 2022 financial performance

The event started with the presentation on Q3, 2022 financial performance of the bank by Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer of the bank. Nurullah Chaudhury, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Corporate Banking, Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui, Head of Credit Risk Management & Acting CRO, AKM Saif Ullah Kowchar, Head of Internal Control & Compliance were also present in the event. The event was opened for a lively Q&A session, where participants shared their concerns and queries that were responded and clarified by the management of the bank accordingly.
The bank attracted much attention from investment communities across the globe in recent years through its noticeable presence and growth in the private commercial banking industry in Bangladesh. And this event is one of those continuous efforts by the bank to scale up investor relations, catering to the need of this community.