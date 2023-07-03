BRAC Bank celebrates 6th anniversary of ‘TARA’

Over the past six years, TARA has emerged as a trusted partner, supporting the progress of more than 300,000 women across various sectors, including corporate professionals, business owners, homemakers, students, and senior citizens. Regardless of their social strata, TARA has been instrumental in providing suitable solutions to women from all walks of life.

BRAC Bank organised a ceremony at its head office in Dhaka to commemorate this milestone on 22 June. During the event, 24 exceptional officials from Retail Banking and 22 from SME Banking were honoured with the prestigious 'TARA Business Champion Award.' Selim RF Hussain, the Managing Director & CEO of BRAC Bank, presented the awards to the deserving recipients.

M Masud Rana FCA, DMD & CFO; Md. Sabbir Hossain, DMD & COO; Syed Abdul Momen, DMD & Head of SME Banking; Md. Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches; Mehruba Reza, Head, Women Banking Segment TARA & Agami-Student Banking Service; Khadija Mariam, Head of Women Entrepreneur Cell, BRAC Bank, were present.