Sustainability Excellence Awards 2023 recognises 6 corporates, 3 individuals

The Daily Star, in association with CSR Window, has announced the winners of the prestigious Bangladesh Sustainability Excellence Awards 2023 in a grand ceremony held on 2 December, 2023, at Le Méridien Dhaka.
This is the third time the awards have been given to acknowledge the significant contributions made by the corporate entities operating in Bangladesh in sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR), stated a press release.
Chairman of Syed Manzur Elahi Enterprise, Syed Manzur Elahi attended the event as the chief guest, while editor and publisher of The Daily Star Mahfuz Anam was present as the special guest.
Meanwhile, managing director of BAT Bangladesh Shehzad Munim delivered a keynote speech on the future of sustainability journey in Bangladesh.
This year, the awards were given in seven categories and those are: sustainability excellence initiative in education, sustainability excellence initiative in community engagement, sustainability excellence initiative in environment, sustainability excellence initiative in healthcare, sustainability excellence initiative in financial inclusion, sustainability excellence initiative in disaster response, and young humanitarian of the year.
Six corporate entities and three individuals emerged as winners in the third installment of the Bangladesh Sustainability Excellence Awards 2023. The awardees received crests from the chief and special guests on the occasion.
Attendees included business representatives, industry experts, civil society and media personnels. The award event was broadcast live on The Daily Star’s and CSR Window’s social media platforms.
Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited was given the award for their initiative of Bata Children’s’ Programme in the sustainability excellence initiative in education category, and LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited was announced as the winner of the sustainability excellence initiative in community engagement category for its Integrated support in Chhatak Community initiative.
In the sustainability excellence initiative in environment category, Unilever Bangladesh Limited was named as the winner for their Plastic Circularity for a Sustainable Bangladesh initiative, while Shanta Holdings Limited was announced the winner of sustainability excellence initiative in healthcare category for the Ashulia Women and Children Hospital project.
This year, Grameenphone Limited was recognised for its GP Accelerator and GP Academy initiatives in the sustainability excellence initiative in financial inclusion category and Banglalink Digital Communication Limited won the award in the sustainability excellence initiative in disaster response category for its Early Warning System initiative.
Meanwhile, Arifur Rahman Shihab, Lamia Tanzim Tanha, and Arian Arif were announced as young humanitarian of the Year winners for their Valo Kajer Hotel, TransEnd, and Mojar School projects, respectively.
Winners were finalised by the jury board, featuring locally distinguished judges from a variety of disciplines, based on project performance and strict fulfillment of specific criteria in each category. This annual recognition programme aims to inspire corporates to make more sustainable plans in their work areas.
This platform is focused on promoting CSR initiatives for sustainable change rather than short-term outcomes and recognising business entities and individuals for their innovative and result-oriented sustainability and CSR initiatives.