Sustainability Excellence Awards 2023 recognises 6 corporates, 3 individuals

The Daily Star, in association with CSR Window, has announced the winners of the prestigious Bangladesh Sustainability Excellence Awards 2023 in a grand ceremony held on 2 December, 2023, at Le Méridien Dhaka.

This is the third time the awards have been given to acknowledge the significant contributions made by the corporate entities operating in Bangladesh in sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR), stated a press release.

Chairman of Syed Manzur Elahi Enterprise, Syed Manzur Elahi attended the event as the chief guest, while editor and publisher of The Daily Star Mahfuz Anam was present as the special guest.