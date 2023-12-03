Banglalink wins Best Sustainability Excellence Initiative award

Erik Aas, CEO, and Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer of Banglalink, received the award on behalf of the organization at a ceremony held at Le Méridien Dhaka. The recognition represents Banglalink’s enduring commitment to innovative corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The Cyclone Tracker, a digital resource integrated within MyBL, allowed smartphone users to determine their location in relation to the cyclone's path, enabling them to take necessary precautions and protect themselves from the impending storm and take timely evasive action.

Additionally, Banglalink mobilized 4G resources and specialized personnel to ensure uninterrupted connectivity, providing real-time updates and warnings through the MyBL app for smartphone users and via SMS for those with feature phones.