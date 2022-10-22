Bumrungrad Health Fair in Bangladesh

Moreover, Bumrungrad works in collaboration with its sister companies VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center, which offers wellness, anti-aging, and regenerative medicine services, as well as with Esperance, the integrative cancer clinic, committed to providing innovative ways to prevent and fight cancer, all to improve the patient's quality of life. In conjunction with Bumrungrad International Hospital, Esperance takes a personalized approach to treating cancer with integrated therapies.

Bumrungrad International Hospital is glad to introduce the following special speakers of the event - Dr. Suthida Suwanvecho, a medical oncologist and hematologist; Clinical Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tossapol Kerdsirichairat, a gastroenterologist; Dr. Nahathai Paktinun, a specialist in reproductive medicine and endoscopic surgery; Asst. Prof. Dr. Pansak Sugkraroek, a specialist in anti-aging and regenerative medicine; Dr. Pitt Thanachanan, an orthopedic surgeon; Dr. Anooprani Gorowara, a specialist in preventive medicine; and Dr. PakpilaiThavisin, a specialist in anti-aging and regenerative medicine.

On top of that, Bumrungrad appreciates its Referral Offices in Bangladesh for their collaboration in organizing the event. Referral Offices’ free-of-charge services include helping Bangladeshi patients get treatment plans, cost estimates, and appointments with Bumrungrad’s doctors, handling visas and travel arrangements, ground transportation and VIP services, air ambulance and others.

Bumrungrad International Hospital is grateful to all Bangladeshi people for their many years of continued trust in Bumrungrad. Bumrungrad's medical specialists and staff ensure to provide the patients only the best, safe, and most effective treatment, being their "Lifetime Healthcare Provider", the press release said.

Bumrungrad:www.bumrungrad.com

VitalLife:www.vitallifeintegratedhealth.com

Esperance:www.esperance.com