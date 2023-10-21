Concord Entertainment Co Ltd partners with Ispahani Tea Ltd

In a momentous event marked by a formal signing ceremony, Concord Entertainment Co Ltd and Ispahani Tea Ltd have solidified a partnership destined to bring exceptional experiences to the enchanting world of Foy's Lake Concord Amusement World, Chattogram, stated a press release.
Foy's Lake Concord Amusement World, a distinguished and cherished entertainment destination, is operated and established by Concord Entertainment Co Ltd As a testament to their unwavering commitment to enriching visitors' experiences, this iconic venue is delighted to welcome Ispahani Tea Ltd as its exclusive tea, biscuit and chips partner, promising an infusion of culture and flavor like never before.
The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished representatives from both organisations. Chief marketing officer Anup Kumar Sarker, DGM marketing Uzzal Kumer Basak, senior manager of business development Indrajit Kumer Sarker and senior manager of digital Tajul Islam were present from Concord Entertainment Co Ltd.
Meanwhile, general manager of tea marketing Omar Hannan, deputy general manager of marketing HM Fazle Rabbi, manager of trade marketing SM Tawfiqul Islam and deputy brand manager Subrata Deb attended the ceremony representing Ispahani Tea Ltd.
Anup Kumar Sarker expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration stating, "Our goal at Foy's Lake Concord Amusement World is to create lasting memories for our visitors. With Ispahani Tea Ltd as our exclusive partner, we are excited to offer our guests an opportunity to indulge in the rich heritage and exquisite flavors of Ispahani tea, biscuit and chips while enjoying our stunning attractions."
This partnership is set to bring together the world of entertainment and the world of tea, creating a harmonious blend of refreshment and enjoyment for the visitors of Foy's Lake Concord Amusement World.
Visitors can look forward to indulging in a wide range of Ispahani teas while exploring the park's thrilling rides, enchanting landscapes, and entertaining shows. Simultaneously, Ispahani Tea Ltd will be able to engage with the audience through strategically placed branding, events, and many more ensuring a comprehensive brand experience.