Concord Entertainment Co Ltd partners with Ispahani Tea Ltd

In a momentous event marked by a formal signing ceremony, Concord Entertainment Co Ltd and Ispahani Tea Ltd have solidified a partnership destined to bring exceptional experiences to the enchanting world of Foy's Lake Concord Amusement World, Chattogram, stated a press release.

Foy's Lake Concord Amusement World, a distinguished and cherished entertainment destination, is operated and established by Concord Entertainment Co Ltd As a testament to their unwavering commitment to enriching visitors' experiences, this iconic venue is delighted to welcome Ispahani Tea Ltd as its exclusive tea, biscuit and chips partner, promising an infusion of culture and flavor like never before.