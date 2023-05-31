Huawei Cloud SAP 2023 Summit held

Huawei South Asia Cloud Business, along with Fusion Infotech, organised the Cloud SAP 2023 Summit at Huawei Bangladesh Academy, Dhaka on Tuesday intending to demonstrate the transformative capabilities of cloud technology and how businesses in Bangladesh can harness the power of cloud services.
This exclusive summit involved over 100 business leaders, industry experts, decision-makers, cloud professionals, and customers representatives. The participants witnessed the power and innovation of cloud services and realised Huawei’s commitment to strengthening its partner ecosystem and increasing their capabilities and accelerate digital transformation journey in a more comprehensive manner, said a press release.
The program, moderated by Md Shajahan Ahmed, BDM, cloud department of Huawei South Asia, was divided into three parts: a plenary session, a cloud discussion session, and reward and recognition. Alex Li, vice president, cloud department of Huawei South Asia, and Jishan Ahmed, managing director, Fusion Infotech Limited, delivered their keynote speeches in the plenary session, highlighting the transformation of technology, the present scenario and requirements to sustain business growth adopting cloud computing.
During his keynote speech, Alex Li said, “Huawei Cloud is leading the way to unlock the future of cloud technology and enable enterprises around the world, including Bangladesh. Cloud technology has revolutionized the way enterprises do business. We consider it our responsibility to inspire and help businesses go cloud and embrace the future to ensure a more robust data security system and maximum ROI.”
Jishan highlighted the digital transformation trend in Bangladesh and called on all the ecosystem players to work together on the appropriate policies to make this industry more dynamic. He stated, “Bangladesh is going through a strong wave of digital transformation, Fusion Infotech is playing strong role here and we all have to keep going. Undoubtedly, the cloud is the future; and fortunately, the future is now more accessible than ever with Huawei.”
Rajib Imran, SAP delivery head –Fusion InfoTech said, “SAP and Huawei share a strong and growing partnership, focusing on building high-performance and result-oriented solutions that will result in unprecedented growth for the companies across the industries. Both organizations share the same objective – creating an environment that will provide an end-to-end solutions model based on innovation and specific industry needs.
I am delighted to be here today to share my insights on the innovations in cloud services Huawei is bringing to enhance customers’ capacities in terms of efficient operations and business functions.”
During the event, representatives of HWC SAP customers – IFAD and Western Engineering shared their experiences of using Huawei Cloud with audiences, followed by a Q&A session.