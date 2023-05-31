Huawei Cloud SAP 2023 Summit held

Huawei South Asia Cloud Business, along with Fusion Infotech, organised the Cloud SAP 2023 Summit at Huawei Bangladesh Academy, Dhaka on Tuesday intending to demonstrate the transformative capabilities of cloud technology and how businesses in Bangladesh can harness the power of cloud services.

This exclusive summit involved over 100 business leaders, industry experts, decision-makers, cloud professionals, and customers representatives. The participants witnessed the power and innovation of cloud services and realised Huawei’s commitment to strengthening its partner ecosystem and increasing their capabilities and accelerate digital transformation journey in a more comprehensive manner, said a press release.