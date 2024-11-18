Horlicks Brain Games Olympiad grand finale held

Horlicks Brain Games Olympiad held its grand finale in Dhaka today. Champions of the Olympiad were rewarded with scholarship prizes worth Tk 300,000.

The Horlicks Brain Games Olympiad was open for sixth to eight grader students which was participated by over 22,000 participants nationwide.

The participants were challenged with competitive quizzes and brain games to enhance their cognitive skills. After an online preliminary round, regional rounds were held in Chattogram, Rangpur, Khulna, Dhaka, and Mymensingh. The top 1,000 students from each region competed fiercely, with only the top 20 from each region advancing to the national final. A combined number of 100 participants from all regions competed in the grand finale, says a press release.