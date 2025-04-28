City Bank Plc held its Branch Managers' Conference 2025 on 26 April at a hotel in Cox’s Bazar with much festivities. The theme of this year’s conference was "Happy Employees, Happy Customers, Happy Shareholders."

The primary objectives of the conference were to strategise for the future, review branch performance, expand technology-driven services, devise methods to enhance customer satisfaction, and outline a roadmap for sustainable growth. In addition, new business targets were set for retail and SME banking products including deposits, loans, and cards.