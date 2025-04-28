City Bank holds Branch Managers' Conference 2025
City Bank Plc held its Branch Managers' Conference 2025 on 26 April at a hotel in Cox’s Bazar with much festivities. The theme of this year’s conference was "Happy Employees, Happy Customers, Happy Shareholders."
The primary objectives of the conference were to strategise for the future, review branch performance, expand technology-driven services, devise methods to enhance customer satisfaction, and outline a roadmap for sustainable growth. In addition, new business targets were set for retail and SME banking products including deposits, loans, and cards.
The Board of Directors and management extended heartfelt thanks to all stakeholders, regulators, and all branch managers for their remarkable support in achieving the outstanding financial performance of last year (Operating Profit of Tk 2,351 crore).
City Bank’s Chairman, Aziz Al Kaiser, inaugurated the event. In his speech, he emphasized the banking sector’s critical role in economic growth of the country and said, "Digital transformation and excellence in customer service are indispensable. All our branch managers must be ready to face new challenges."
Managing Director and CEO Mashrur Arefin said, "The bank's departments must collaborate with each other and create a culture of fairness and justice. City Bank must focus on small and micro business sectors more than any other sectors."
Vice Chairman Hossain Khaled, Director Rebecca Brosnan, Independent Director Matiul Islam Nowshad, and Additional Managing Directors Md. Mahbubur Rahman and Mahia Juned also addressed the conference. Directors Rubel Aziz and Hossain Mehmood were also present.
Branch managers from all over the country, including sub-branches and Citygem Centers, along with senior executives from the head office, attended the conference. At the event, awards were given to the best Branch and the Best Branch Managers of 2024.