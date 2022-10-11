Corporate

The Body Shop introduces new range Edelweiss in Bangladesh

Globally renowned cosmetics brand The Body Shop has recently launched a new range of Edelweiss products for the Bangladeshi customers. These latest additions to the trusted British-born brand’s vast product line-up promises to ensure your everyday skin protection from pollution and dust in a more organic way. The authentic Edelweiss skincare range is only available at the three Body Shop stores in Dhaka, says a press release.

Studies show that 80 percent of daily skin problems are caused by environmental aggressors like pollution and dust, making skin look dull, dry and tired. To fight against these natural aggressors, The Body Shop introduces the powerful and natural anti-aging components found in resilient Edelweiss flowers. The  Edelweiss line-up already includes – Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate; Edelweiss Eye Serum Concentrate; Edelweiss Liquid Peel; Edelweiss Bouncy Sleeping Mask; Edelweiss Bouncy Eye Mask; Edelweiss Bouncy Jelly Mist; Intense Smoothing Cream; and Edelweiss Serum Concentrate Sheet Mask –  and now the brand has added Edelweiss Cleansing Concentrate and the Edelweiss Intense Smoothing Cream to this collection.

Edelweiss, the tiny flower with all the power, thrives in the harsh lands of the Swiss Alps. It can protect and repair itself, due to its natural antioxidants, including Leontopodic acid, which is only produced when the flower is in growing in distressed conditions. These organic properties of Edelweiss have also been shown to maintain skin barrier health, as well as smooth the skin’s surface, helping one keep a smooth resilient face, regardless of any age. Besides, in alignment with the body shop’s commitment to extracting the power of plants in harmony with nature, the Edelweiss is farmed and harvested organically by hands of The Body Shop’s trusted suppliers. The flowers are carefully and respectfully cultivated in areas where the flowers are not endangered to respect the Alpine biodiversity.

In Bangladesh, The Body Shop has three flagship retail stores at the capital’s Jamuna Future Park, Bashundhara City Shopping Complex and Gulshan Unimart, where the products are already available. Besides Edelweiss items, the stores also showcase a wide range of other products for skincare, bath and body, cosmetics, hair, fragrance, gifts, accessories etc.

