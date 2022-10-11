The Body Shop introduces new range Edelweiss in Bangladesh

Edelweiss, the tiny flower with all the power, thrives in the harsh lands of the Swiss Alps. It can protect and repair itself, due to its natural antioxidants, including Leontopodic acid, which is only produced when the flower is in growing in distressed conditions. These organic properties of Edelweiss have also been shown to maintain skin barrier health, as well as smooth the skin’s surface, helping one keep a smooth resilient face, regardless of any age. Besides, in alignment with the body shop’s commitment to extracting the power of plants in harmony with nature, the Edelweiss is farmed and harvested organically by hands of The Body Shop’s trusted suppliers. The flowers are carefully and respectfully cultivated in areas where the flowers are not endangered to respect the Alpine biodiversity.

In Bangladesh, The Body Shop has three flagship retail stores at the capital’s Jamuna Future Park, Bashundhara City Shopping Complex and Gulshan Unimart, where the products are already available. Besides Edelweiss items, the stores also showcase a wide range of other products for skincare, bath and body, cosmetics, hair, fragrance, gifts, accessories etc.