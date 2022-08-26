OPPO cuts price of OPPO A54 and A95 model smartphones

OPPO A54 is powered by 2.3 GHz Octa core processor along with OPPO A54 houses a long lasting 5000 mAh battery that lets the user enjoy video streaming without worrying about battery drainage.
Moreover, 6GB RAM 128GB ROM so that users can store more apps and videos and enjoy a seamless performance while accessing multiple applications at the same time.
The device comes with 18W fast charge to enjoy the convenience of recharging on the go while the type-c connector make charging easier than ever.
OPPO A95 packs the ultra-large 5000 mAh battery and the latest 33W Flash Charge technology that helps to solve users’ anxiety around short battery life and slow charging speed.
The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 8GB RAM so that users can access multiple apps at the same time. To ensure sufficient storage and smoother performance, RAM Expansion Technology is available, converting up to 5GB of unused ROM storage into RAM.
Moreover, the camera specifications of the device come with a single camera setup on the rear which has 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP cameras. The mobile features a 16 MP front camera providing users excellent selfies and video chats.
In addition, the device comes with two colors- Glowing Rainbow Silver and Glowing Starry Black and boasts a unique design of a glossy finish with a matte texture.
Customers can now buy these two smartphones at discounted price from all official outlets of OPPO located all across Bangladesh.