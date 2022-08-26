OPPO cuts price of OPPO A54 and A95 model smartphones

OPPO Bangladesh has come up with an exciting discount offer for its customers, as they can now buy OPPO A54 at Tk 19,990 (original price Tk 22,990), and OPPO A95 at Tk 25,990 (original price Tk 27,990).

Liu Feng, brand manager of OPPO Bangladesh authorized exclusive distributor, said, “As a brand, OPPO has always been prioritising its customers and pampering their interests. To ensure that our customers do not face any price pressures while buying our premium smartphones, we have brought down the prices of OPPO A54 and OPPO A95. Even in the days to come, we will give importance to customers’ convenience.”