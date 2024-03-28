IPL 2024 live streaming on Toffee

Toffee, the country’s largest digital entertainment platform, is currently Live Streaming the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).The live streaming will be continued until 26 May 2024.

Toffee has emerged as a favored sports streaming platform, having previously aired live coverage of major events such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Asia Cup 2023, and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, delighting football and cricket fans alike with their favorite games.

Sports enthusiasts in Bangladesh can now catch IPL LIVE on the Toffee App, available on both Android and iOS mobile devices, as well as on Android and Samsung TV. bKash, Credit, and Debit card users can indulge in premium match content with packages starting at Tk 20 for 1 day, Tk 50 for 7 days, Tk 99 for 30 days and full series package for Tk 179.