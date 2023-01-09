Four Int’l trade shows on RMG to begin Wednesday

These four tradeshows are scheduled to be held between 11-14 January, 2022 at the International Convention City in Bashundhara, Dhaka. These exhibitions will be open to all from 10:00am to 7:00pm.
On 8 January, the organisers presented these facts at a press conference at Hotel La Vinci in the capital.
“GTB began its journey when the RMG Exports was $1.8 Billion and has been the technology platform for the RMG makers, aiding the sector in its growth over the years” informed Tipu Sultan Bhuiyan, managing director of ASK Trade and Exhibitions Pvt Ltd.
“As the RMG sector in the country is looking for opportunities in the value-added garments and move up the value chain though product diversification and new market penetration, the 20th edition of GTB 2023 will showcase cutting-edge technology for the sector to modernise and upgrade and serve our objective of bringing global technology closer to the doorsteps of the local industry,” he added.
12th edition of GAP Expo 2023 will be the largest and most comprehensive garments accessories and packaging exposition of Bangladesh, showcasing products, machineries and raw materials, said Mohammad Moazzem Hossain Mati, president of BGAPMEA.
“I extend greetings to RMG exporters, other related exporters and buying houses who will be visiting the show to witness latest innovations and latest collection of our members and let us all work for the progress of our sector” Moazzem said.
The maiden edition of ITTF Bangladesh 2023 will have on display a wide variety of yarn, fabrics, dress materials with various blends, bridal wear, laces, zari Mmaterials and accessories meant for the garment manufacturers and exporters including the boutiques and domestic brands along with embroidered and sportswear meant for the domestic market by leading manufacturers from India providing an excellent sourcing opportunity.