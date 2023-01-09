Four Int’l trade shows on RMG to begin Wednesday

These four tradeshows are scheduled to be held between 11-14 January, 2022 at the International Convention City in Bashundhara, Dhaka. These exhibitions will be open to all from 10:00am to 7:00pm.

On 8 January, the organisers presented these facts at a press conference at Hotel La Vinci in the capital.

“GTB began its journey when the RMG Exports was $1.8 Billion and has been the technology platform for the RMG makers, aiding the sector in its growth over the years” informed Tipu Sultan Bhuiyan, managing director of ASK Trade and Exhibitions Pvt Ltd.