5,470 videos uploaded in Likee during its #KnowledgeMonth campaign

A total of 1,904 users uploaded 5,470 videos in Likee during its #KnowledgeMonth campaign in partnership with 10 Minute School. Apart from this, the popular short-video platform recorded 35.8 million engagements during the campaign, has said a press release from Likee.

Likee users have uploaded videos on different categories such as English learning, football, art & painting, cooking with a concentrated focus on two streams - #howto and #education.