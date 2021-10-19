5,470 videos uploaded in Likee during its #KnowledgeMonth campaign

Many famous figures from different fields such as teachers, researchers, sportspersons, artists, culinary and life-skill enthusiasts and renowned nutritionists have taken part in the campaign and come up with enlightening videos.
The release reads beginning on 03 September, Likee encouraged its users to create and share videos focusing on various academic and co-curricular skills, which would not only enlighten people, but also help them showcase their creative side.
Tamanna Chowdhury, a clinical dietitian and nutritionist, said, “Through my short videos I usually talk about diet tips and nutrition. Of late, I have come across Likee Bangladesh's #KnowledgeMonth campaign, which seems to be a quite a gem for me. I have shared many videos portraying different pertinent aspects related to nutritional needs. I hope people will see those and be aware of their health.”