5,470 videos uploaded in Likee during its #KnowledgeMonth campaign

Staff Correspondent
A total of 1,904 users uploaded 5,470 videos in Likee during its #KnowledgeMonth campaign in partnership with 10 Minute School. Apart from this, the popular short-video platform recorded 35.8 million engagements during the campaign, has said a press release from Likee.

Likee users have uploaded videos on different categories such as English learning, football, art & painting, cooking with a concentrated focus on two streams - #howto and #education.

Many famous figures from different fields such as teachers, researchers, sportspersons, artists, culinary and life-skill enthusiasts and renowned nutritionists have taken part in the campaign and come up with enlightening videos.

The release reads beginning on 03 September, Likee encouraged its users to create and share videos focusing on various academic and co-curricular skills, which would not only enlighten people, but also help them showcase their creative side.

Tamanna Chowdhury, a clinical dietitian and nutritionist, said, “Through my short videos I usually talk about diet tips and nutrition. Of late, I have come across Likee Bangladesh's #KnowledgeMonth campaign, which seems to be a quite a gem for me. I have shared many videos portraying different pertinent aspects related to nutritional needs. I hope people will see those and be aware of their health.”

