Teletalk to strengthen nationwide network with Huawei technology

Teletalk Bangladesh Limited has signed an agreement with Huawei to upgrade Teletalk’s network to ensure better coverage in rural areas and 5G readiness. The signing ceremony was held at Lakeshore Hotel Gulshan Thursday (13 April, 2023), states a press release issued by Huawei.

AKM Habibur Rahman, managing director of Teletalk Bangladesh Limited; Md Khayrul Hasan, project director for Expansion of Teletalk’s Network up to Rural Areas and Network Readiness for 5G Services Project of Teletalk; Pan Junfeng (Peter), president of Huawei South Asia Representative Office and CEO of Huawei Bangladesh; Guo Yu, account director of Huawei along with other officials from both companies were at the signing event.