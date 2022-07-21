Green development, building energy-efficient ICT infrastructure

According to Song, technological innovation is required at three levels. Firstly, to move sites fully outdoors, and increase equipment energy efficiency and the efficiency of using renewable energy; secondly, to maximize energy efficiency and make networks all-optical, simplified, and intelligent; and thirdly to achieve green O&M, new O&M and energy-saving policies more easily.

Song launched Huawei's green development solution with innovations at these three levels, as well as the new NCIe indicator system which supports this three-layer solution of green site, green network, and green operation.

Song also announced the opening of the Evergreen Land engagement room, where Huawei will meet with global operators to discuss in-depth about green development and ways to build the most energy-efficient ICT infrastructure. He reiterated, "Huawei is committed to working with operators to improve the energy efficiency of ICT infrastructure and create value using green ICT technologies."