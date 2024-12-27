Bangladesh Brand Forum awards the most loved brands of Bangladesh
Bangladesh Brand Forum, the largest platform of brand practitioners and enthusiasts in Bangladesh, recently honoured the prestigious Best Brand Award for the 16th consecutive years by arranging a Grand Gala ceremony at the Intercontinental Dhaka. This year the award was presented to 44 brands under 44 distinguished categories.
The Overall Top 15 Brands of Bangladesh were also identified and awarded in the Best Brand Award 2024. Additionally, the Most Emerging Brand of Bangladesh was also awarded during the gala event. In total, 60 awards were presented in the Best Brand Award 2024.
For each of the 44 categories, the names of the ‘2nd & 3rd Most Loved Brands’ were also announced. Bangladesh Brand Forum organized the 16th edition of the Best Brand Award in Partnership with nSearch Ltd. and in Association with The Daily Star.
In the Overall Top 15 Brands of Bangladesh rank, local brands have dominated. bKash has secured the status of the best brand. Grameenphone and RFL Houseware have secured second and third places, respectively. The other winners accordingly from top 4 top to 15 are: Radhuni Masala, Closeup, ACI Pure Salt, Shwapno, Sunsilk, Ispahani Mirzapore, Walton, Maggi 2 Minute Noodles, Pran Frooto, Parachute Advanced, Fresh Atta Maida Suji and Rupchanda Fortified Soyabean Oil.
Additionally, Gree received the most Emerging Brand of Bangladesh for having the steepest rise in the brand equity index for consecutive 3 years.
Daraz Bangladesh, has recognized as Bangladesh’s No. 1 E-commerce Brand. This accolade as the most-loved brand in the e-commerce category was bestowed on Daraz for the fourth consecutive year.
This one-of-a-kind yearly recognition is presented for 16 years now with an aim to acknowledge the brands that have established themselves to a meaningful height in terms of business value and contribution to consumer life. To pick the best brands of the year, nSearch Ltd. conducted and guided a study. The survey for the 16th edition of the Best Brand Award was conducted in eight divisions of Bangladesh, covering both urban and rural areas. A total of 11,200 interviews were taken, an equal percentage of males and females. The approach of this research was based on two key considerations - In category evaluation based on Brand Equity Index through a distinct model and Cross-Category Harmonization with a multiplicative model to harmonize across categories on category-relevant parameters. The data collection method was based on online and self-administered interviews.
The study has covered 44 categories. Khandaker Samina Afrin, Managing Director, nSearch Limited, gave a detailed speech to describe the Methodology of Best Brand Award 2024.
Inaugurating the gala ceremony, Shariful Islam, Founder and Managing Director, Bangladesh Brand Forum, said, “Brands are no longer just about the products we consume—they shape how we live, connect, and envision the future. As a brand evolves, so do its responsibilities toward the nation and society, becoming powerful drivers of positive change. Tonight, we celebrate those brands that have excelled in their business pursuits and made meaningful contributions to the growth of Bangladesh’s economy and the betterment of our collective lives. At Bangladesh Brand Forum, our mission is to inspire innovation and excellence across all sectors. I believe that this award will continue to motivate brands to aim higher, create greater impact, and inspire our nation to dream bigger and achieve more.”
Bangladesh Brand Forum initiated the Best Brand Award in 2008 to inspire and honour the most loved brands in the country. Now, after more than a decade and long establishment, this successive accolade has become the signature and leading branding recognition in Bangladesh. The objective of the Best Brand Award is to demonstrate and celebrate the success of the brands achieved through tough and effortful initiatives.
An initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum, Best Brand Award 2024 was held in partnership with nSearch Ltd. and in association with The Daily Star, Strategic Partner – International Advertising Association Bangladesh (IAAB); Knowledge Partner – Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB); Technology Partner – aamra Networks Limited; PR Partner – Backpage PR.