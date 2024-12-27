Bangladesh Brand Forum awards the most loved brands of Bangladesh

This one-of-a-kind yearly recognition is presented for 16 years now with an aim to acknowledge the brands that have established themselves to a meaningful height in terms of business value and contribution to consumer life. To pick the best brands of the year, nSearch Ltd. conducted and guided a study. The survey for the 16th edition of the Best Brand Award was conducted in eight divisions of Bangladesh, covering both urban and rural areas. A total of 11,200 interviews were taken, an equal percentage of males and females. The approach of this research was based on two key considerations - In category evaluation based on Brand Equity Index through a distinct model and Cross-Category Harmonization with a multiplicative model to harmonize across categories on category-relevant parameters. The data collection method was based on online and self-administered interviews.

The study has covered 44 categories. Khandaker Samina Afrin, Managing Director, nSearch Limited, gave a detailed speech to describe the Methodology of Best Brand Award 2024.

Inaugurating the gala ceremony, Shariful Islam, Founder and Managing Director, Bangladesh Brand Forum, said, “Brands are no longer just about the products we consume—they shape how we live, connect, and envision the future. As a brand evolves, so do its responsibilities toward the nation and society, becoming powerful drivers of positive change. Tonight, we celebrate those brands that have excelled in their business pursuits and made meaningful contributions to the growth of Bangladesh’s economy and the betterment of our collective lives. At Bangladesh Brand Forum, our mission is to inspire innovation and excellence across all sectors. I believe that this award will continue to motivate brands to aim higher, create greater impact, and inspire our nation to dream bigger and achieve more.”