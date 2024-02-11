Anita Ghazi Rahman joins BRAC Bank Board as Independent Director

BRAC Bank PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Anita Ghazi Rahman as an Independent Director to its Board of Directors, effective 30 January 2024. Ms. Rahman brings to the board a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective that promises to steer BRAC Bank towards new heights in its journey of growth and excellence, says a press release.

Anita Ghazi Rahman is a distinguished young law professional with over 19 years of post-qualification experience in the legal domain. She is a qualified barrister and advocate of both the High Court Division and the Appellate Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, specializing in company law, general corporate law, and dispute resolution.