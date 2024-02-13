TECNO SPARK 20Pro officially launched in Bangladesh

The SPARK 20Pro introduces innovative dual video camera features, allowing users to capture reactions and surroundings alongside the main action, ideal for vlogs and creative content.

This phone is equipped with stereo dual speakers. To ensure uninterrupted usage, it boasts a massive 5000mAh battery with 33-watt fast charging technology, allowing users to stay connected longer without worrying about running out of power.

The TECNO SPARK 20Pro offers two stylish color options: the Elegant Sunset Blush and the Moonlit Black, all at a competitive price of BDT 21,999 (VAT applicable).

With its impressive features and price, the SPARK 20Pro is set to become a popular choice for users seeking a powerful and stylish smartphone experience.