TECNO SPARK 20Pro officially launched in Bangladesh
TECNO, a leading global smartphone brand, has announced the launch of the SPARK 20Pro in Bangladesh. The latest addition to its popular SPARK series, packed with powerful features like a 120Hz display, 108MP main camera, and 33Watt fast charging.
The SPARK 20Pro boasts a stunning 6.78-inch HD+ 120Hz Hole Screen, delivering smooth visuals and a seamless experience. The smartphone also introduces groundbreaking imaging capabilities with its 108MP Ultra Sensing Main Camera, setting a new standard for clarity and detail in SPARK's history.
This flagship-level camera offers unparalleled resolution and versatility, featuring 10X digital zoom for excellent clarity at distance. With an ultra-large sensor and wide aperture, it effortlessly adapts to various lighting conditions, capturing every moment in vivid detail. Additionally, the 32MP Glowing Selfie camera ensures stunning self-portraits with AI-powered enhancements.
With its powerful MTK Helio G99 (6nm) chipset, it sets great standards for optimized and stable operations, ensuring a superior user experience every day. The AI-powered Aurora Engine boosts the launch rate for games and popular apps, while the Darwin Engine's deep optimization enhances frame rates and reduces temperature rise, providing an exceptional, lag-free gaming experience with minimal heat. This phone boasts massive 256GB storage and up to 16GB RAM (*8GB+8GB), a combination of big RAM and a powerful processor, ensuring top-notch gaming and daily performance.
The SPARK 20Pro introduces innovative dual video camera features, allowing users to capture reactions and surroundings alongside the main action, ideal for vlogs and creative content.
This phone is equipped with stereo dual speakers. To ensure uninterrupted usage, it boasts a massive 5000mAh battery with 33-watt fast charging technology, allowing users to stay connected longer without worrying about running out of power.
The TECNO SPARK 20Pro offers two stylish color options: the Elegant Sunset Blush and the Moonlit Black, all at a competitive price of BDT 21,999 (VAT applicable).
With its impressive features and price, the SPARK 20Pro is set to become a popular choice for users seeking a powerful and stylish smartphone experience.