Coca-Cola partners with Bidyanondo to share 4000 meals everyday

The campaign titled, “Share a meal together” started from the first Ramadan and will continue till the 25th Ramadan. 4000 meals will be shared every day, across Dhaka, Chattogram and Rajshahi. The goal of the campaign is for everyone to come together and support each other by breaking barriers and promoting unity among people.

Ta Duy Tung, managing director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh, said “In a time when the world is facing unprecedented challenges, we believe it is more important than ever to come together and support one another. The ‘Share a Meal Together’ campaign has been planned to make a difference in our community especially in the month of Ramadan.”