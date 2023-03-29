Coca-Cola partners with Bidyanondo to share 4000 meals everyday

The campaign titled, “Share a meal together” started from the first Ramadan and will continue till the 25th Ramadan. 4000 meals will be shared every day, across Dhaka, Chattogram and Rajshahi. The goal of the campaign is for everyone to come together and support each other by breaking barriers and promoting unity among people.
Ta Duy Tung, managing director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh, said “In a time when the world is facing unprecedented challenges, we believe it is more important than ever to come together and support one another. The ‘Share a Meal Together’ campaign has been planned to make a difference in our community especially in the month of Ramadan.”
In addition to sharing 4000 meals every day, the campaign will host special iftar table events on 5 different days spread across the month, in Dhaka, Chattogram and Rajshahi, where the goal is to invite people from different backgrounds and have iftar together in large set ups.
This is to promote the idea of breaking down barriers and promoting unity between different groups of people. Interested participants can visit https://coca-colaramadantable.com/ to register themselves with contact details to be a part of this special initiative. They can choose to be a part in these events as a volunteer or as a guest at their preferred locations.
Faruque Ahmed, vice chairman, Bidyanondo Foundation, said, “During the holy Ramadan, Coca-Cola and Bidyanondo initiated an inspirational campaign aimed towards promoting equality among people. This is a unique initiative to create a spiritual bonding and goodwill for the humanity by sharing a meal.”
Coca-Cola has been in Bangladesh for over 60 years and is positively impacting the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh through initiatives which ensures safe water and sanitation, economic empowerment of women, donating BDT 11.5 crore towards COVID relief measures and waste collection programs to improve the lives of waste workers.