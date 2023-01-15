ISHO, a furniture brand best known for its solid wood furniture, has launched its first-ever Orebro series crafted from engineered wood, said a press release.

Its all-new bedroom combo sets are now available at the ISHO store and online at highly competitive prices.

ISHO's Orebro bedroom series has a super sleek finish, is inspired by Scandinavian minimalism, and offers customers two sets of queen-size beds with bedside tables in this series. These can be a great choice for couples looking to deck up their new homes' bedrooms.