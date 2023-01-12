Huawei-BUET ICT Academy start first batch

Prof Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder said, "As a nation that is progressing towards a fast-paced, ICT dependent future, it is the right time that we substantially equip our youth with all necessary, industry-fit, ICT skills. In such a situation, the Huawei BUET ICT Academy comes as a timely initiative, helping our young learners develop themselves in the field of ICT and taking Bangladesh closer to its Smart Bangladesh vision.”
Jason Li, Board Member, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, said, "Huawei ICT Academy, a school-enterprise cooperation project, has been built with a vision to development the talent ecosystem in Bangladesh by equipping young learners with practical skills necessary in the field of ICT. We believe that this collaboration with BUET will go a long way in helping Bangladesh achieve its visions related to creating skilled workforce in ICT for dealing with the challenges of tomorrow."
The curriculum of the ongoing batch is covering Routing and Switching (IP Networks), and 5G (Cellular and Mobile Networks). And gradually the academy will cover 83 certification programs on 19 different subjects in further courses. The course and certification will be coordinated by Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy (HAINA). The participants will be given a chance to communicate with more than 3,000 instructors from around the world.
Interested candidates can learn more about registration and courses on the dedicated website of Huawei-BUET Academy https://gce.buet.ac.bd/facilities/huwaii-ict-academy