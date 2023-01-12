Huawei-BUET ICT Academy start first batch

Prof Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder said, "As a nation that is progressing towards a fast-paced, ICT dependent future, it is the right time that we substantially equip our youth with all necessary, industry-fit, ICT skills. In such a situation, the Huawei BUET ICT Academy comes as a timely initiative, helping our young learners develop themselves in the field of ICT and taking Bangladesh closer to its Smart Bangladesh vision.”

Jason Li, Board Member, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, said, "Huawei ICT Academy, a school-enterprise cooperation project, has been built with a vision to development the talent ecosystem in Bangladesh by equipping young learners with practical skills necessary in the field of ICT. We believe that this collaboration with BUET will go a long way in helping Bangladesh achieve its visions related to creating skilled workforce in ICT for dealing with the challenges of tomorrow."