World Toilet Day 2024: Harpic Bangladesh celebrates

Harpic, the leading toilet cleaner brand in Bangladesh, celebrated World Toilet Day by raising awareness about the importance of sanitation and hygiene. The event aimed to promote better toilet habits and highlight the need for improving sanitation conditions across the country.

The event featured a panel discussion with prominent experts, including Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Brand Ambassador for Harpic; Md Monirul Alam, WASH Specialist at UNICEF; Md Fazlul Hoque, Deputy CEO of SAJIDA Foundation; and Sabrin Maruf Tinni, Marketing Manager at Reckitt Bangladesh. The discussion was moderated by Md Rakib Uddin, Manager – External Affairs at Reckitt Bangladesh.

All the panel members spoke about the situation of sanitation and toilet hygiene from their respective fields. They talked about the various challenges they face in tackling sanitation problems in Bangladesh. It was also highlighted that both private and public institutions need to come forward to work together to address these challenges to give people the basic right of sanitation they deserve.

Harpic believes that hygiene is a basic right, not a luxury, and provides effective hygiene solutions to improve health condition in Bangladesh. They are running various social programs across the country to raise awareness about hygiene, especially among marginalized communities. A key highlight of the event was Harpic's partnership with SAJIDA Foundation to support 1,000 sanitation workers and their families. Through this initiative, Harpic Healthcare card was introduced to those sanitation workers, for free of cost, that provided discounted healthcare services at over 250 hospitals. On top of that, hygiene education sessions are being conducted for the children of sanitation workers.