Samsung unveils feature packed phone ‘Galaxy A05s’

Samsung Bangladesh has just introduced a new addition to its awesome Galaxy A series lineup— Galaxy A05s, reports a press release. The latest smartphone offers a range of splendid features including a massive battery, powerful processor, stunning camera set-up and so much more!
Samsung’s latest innovation Galaxy A05s is powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor, promising both exceptional performance and efficient power consumption. With the combination of a robust processor and Android 13 One UI 5.1 software, the device offers enhanced speed and power, enabling seamless multitasking and smooth application operation.
Adding to this, the smartphone is also equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz display for the most exceptional smartphone experience with high resolution and high refresh rate. Whether it is for entertainment, social media, or just the tech-savvy smartphone enthusiast, the display is perfect for people to enjoy content all day long.
When it comes to the camera, Galaxy A05s offers a 50MP main camera, 2MP depth camera, 2MP macro camera and 13MP front camera. Boasting a versatile camera set-up for photography, Samsung has once again integrated unique camera technologies to allow users to take all kinds of pictures and videos conveniently. Besides, Galaxy A05s houses a massive 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, ensuring long-lasting capacity for extended periods.
All these features make the new Galaxy A05s perfect for gamers and photography enthusiasts. Users can easily play their favorite games or take aesthetic photographic shots backed up by RAM+, extendable up to 8GB.
“Samsung is thrilled to introduce another innovation in the awesome Galaxy A series line-up. This new device will be a dream come true for gaming and photography enthusiasts as it offers all the features one may need at a great value. We cannot wait for the smartphone users to try out the Galaxy A05s.” said, Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of MX Business, Samsung Bangladesh.
The smartphone comes in two variants— 4GB-RAM/64GB-ROM, priced at BDT 21,999 and 6GB-RAM/128GB-ROM. Samsung Galaxy A05s is priced at BDT 26,999 only!