Samsung unveils feature packed phone ‘Galaxy A05s’

All these features make the new Galaxy A05s perfect for gamers and photography enthusiasts. Users can easily play their favorite games or take aesthetic photographic shots backed up by RAM+, extendable up to 8GB.

“Samsung is thrilled to introduce another innovation in the awesome Galaxy A series line-up. This new device will be a dream come true for gaming and photography enthusiasts as it offers all the features one may need at a great value. We cannot wait for the smartphone users to try out the Galaxy A05s.” said, Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of MX Business, Samsung Bangladesh.

The smartphone comes in two variants— 4GB-RAM/64GB-ROM, priced at BDT 21,999 and 6GB-RAM/128GB-ROM. Samsung Galaxy A05s is priced at BDT 26,999 only!