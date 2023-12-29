Samsung Electronics ranks among top five Best Global Brands for fourth time

Samsung Electronics has been recognized among the ‘Global Top 5’ brands by Interbrand, a global brand consultancy, for the fourth consecutive year, recently, said a press release.

A remarkable year-on-year growth of 4 percent, accumulating to a brand value of USD 91.4 billion, implementation of viable customer experience strategies, and introduction of industry-leading innovation contributed to this magnificent achievement.

Despite a sluggish demand within the IT industry this year, Samsung has been able to increase its brand value across all arenas. The company also promoted increased connectivity and enhanced gaming experiences through a wide-ranging product portfolio and SmartThings.

Moreover, they proved themselves as a leader in future innovative technologies such as 6G, artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR), and implemented consistent actions to strengthen ESG leadership through eco-conscious activities across all product lines. Such initiatives played a pivotal role for the South Korean electronics giant in earning this accolade.