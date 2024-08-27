Xiaomi Bangladesh provided essential supplies flood-affected families

The recent floods, triggered by heavy rains and upstream surges, have affected thousands of families across eight districts, including Feni, Cumilla, Sunamganj, and Chattogram. Over 350,000 (3.5 lakh) people in Feni alone have been displaced, creating an urgent need for immediate assistance.

Country manager of Xiaomi Bangladesh Ziauddin Chowdhury stated, “During these difficult times, it is crucial that we come together as a community to support those affected by the floods.”

“We are proud to have provided essential supplies to the Bangladesh Navy, who ensured that the aid reached the families in need as quickly and efficiently as possible. Xiaomi is committed to standing by the people of Bangladesh, especially during moments of crisis, and we will continue to do so as long as it is needed,” he added.