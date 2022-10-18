How Xiaomi becomes top smartphone brand in Bangladesh

Xiaomi became the top smartphone company in Bangladesh in the second quarter of 2022 with a 28.8 per cent market share and 134 per cent annual growth, according to market research firm Counterpoint Research.

Xiaomi’s local production and demand for its affordable smartphone models mainly contributed to this success.

Besides, there are other factors contributing to Xiaomi ascending to top spot in the local market since the Chinese brand entered Bangladesh in 2018 officially.