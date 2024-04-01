Aarong rejects systematic misinformation campaign

The statement reads that Aarong has become the leading brand of Bangladesh, thanks to the extraordinary craftsmanship of Bangladeshi artisans, Bangladeshi consumers’ love and patronage of our crafts and BRAC’s unwavering efforts.

“Very few countries in the world have been able to grow and mainstream their crafts at this scale.”

Aarong also thanked its well-wishers for disregarding misinformation campaign against it.

“Thank you for discarding the rumours and misinformation, and supporting local artisans and Aarong, a brand that’s born and made in Bangladesh,” reads the statement.