Aarong rejects systematic misinformation campaign
Fashion retail chain Aarong alleged that a systematic misinformation campaign is being orchestrated by vested interest groups against it before festivals like Eid and Pohela Boishakh.
“Our producers plan and prepare all year round for festivals like Eid and Pohela Boishakh, which is the peak season. It is extremely unfortunate that a systematic misinformation campaign is being orchestrated by vested interest groups, especially during this festive period. The objective is to tarnish the reputation of Aarong and disrupt sales,” a media release of Aarong said today.
The statement reads that Aarong has become the leading brand of Bangladesh, thanks to the extraordinary craftsmanship of Bangladeshi artisans, Bangladeshi consumers’ love and patronage of our crafts and BRAC’s unwavering efforts.
“Very few countries in the world have been able to grow and mainstream their crafts at this scale.”
Aarong also thanked its well-wishers for disregarding misinformation campaign against it.
“Thank you for discarding the rumours and misinformation, and supporting local artisans and Aarong, a brand that’s born and made in Bangladesh,” reads the statement.
Aarong, which was born 46 years ago, currently has 29 retail stores across Bangladesh, and an e-commerce platform to serve international markets. A total of 75,000 artisans and their families depend on Aarong for their livelihoods, the majority of whom are disadvantaged women, said Aarong in its statement.
It is noteworthy that half of Aarong's profits are spent on BRAC's development programmes for people living in poverty, Aarong adds.