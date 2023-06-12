bKash releases a track to honour power of people in its 12 year journey

The country’s largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider bKash Limited has unveiled a music video titled ‘Amar Bikash Thekay Ke’ portraying the story of people’s relentless struggle towards success, said a press release.

The main character of the music video is Sura Krishna Chakma, Bangladesh’s first ever professional boxer. Hailing from Rangamati, how Sura Krishna emerged as a professional boxer overcoming all the hurdles and represented Bangladesh in the world of boxing – is the theme of the video.