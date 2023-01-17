Chip supply, Russia exit pull brakes on Renault sales

Renault said Tuesday it saw sales slide 14.6 per cent in 2022, hampered by supply problems for electronic chips, leaving Russia and switching its focus to more profitable models.

The French auto group sold 1,466,729 vehicles last year, down from 1,751,000 in 2021.

Excluding its withdrawal from operations in Russia owing to the war in Ukraine, annual sales dropped 9.4 percent, notably in Europe, where Renault said it had prioritised "segments generating the most value," such as higher margin electric and hybrid as well as utility vehicles.