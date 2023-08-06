Pre-orders start for the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5

Samsung Bangladesh has started accepting pre-orders for its fifth-generation foldables – Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. Pre-orders have started on Sunday and will end on 28 August 2023. Deliveries will start on 29 August 2023, said a press release.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 features an enormous Flex Window of a 3.4-inch super AMOLED display that can be customised with an extensive array of clockface and standard wallpapers. People can conveniently use and navigate various apps through the flex window, such as Maps, Messenger, YouTube, and Netflix.

The device flip opens to a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2x infinity flex display that supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smooth scrolling and swiping.