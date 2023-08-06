Pre-orders start for the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5

Samsung Bangladesh has started accepting pre-orders for its fifth-generation foldables – Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. Pre-orders have started on Sunday and will end on 28 August 2023. Deliveries will start on 29 August 2023, said a press release.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 features an enormous Flex Window of a 3.4-inch super AMOLED display that can be customised with an extensive array of clockface and standard wallpapers. People can conveniently use and navigate various apps through the flex window, such as Maps, Messenger, YouTube, and Netflix.
The device flip opens to a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2x infinity flex display that supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smooth scrolling and swiping.
The smartphone is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Galaxy Edition 4nm chipset, corning gorilla glass victor 2 for both displays, IPX8-rated water resistance, 256GB storage, 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a 3,700mAh battery. The device has an incredible 12MP Wide Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 10MP Front Camera.
Galaxy Z Flip5 will be priced at Tk 183,999. During the pre-order period, customers would enjoy benefits such as receiving Tk 24,000 cashback and a screen replacement offer for 6 or 12 months. Customers can subscribe to this offer for starting prices of Tk 2,250.
Galaxy Z Fold5 features a slimmer, flatter, and lighter design with maximized productivity, enhanced build quality, and an array of cameras. The device captures stunning shots with its 50MP wide camera with 30x space zoom, 10MP 3x optical zoom telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 10MP front camera. The phone boasts a massive 7.6-inch dynamic AMOLED 2x infinity flex display with a refresh rate of 120Hz infinity-O display.
Galaxy Z Fold5 will be priced at Tk 299,999. Customers can enjoy Tk 20,000 cashback during the pre-order period. They can also avail the ‘Nevermind’ screen replacement offer for 6 or 12 months. Customers can subscribe to this offer for starting prices of Tk 3,500.
With the Nevermind offer, customers can save up to Tk 125,000.
Customers would also get free access to Microsoft 365 One Drive with 100GB storage (secure ad-free email) for 6 months. Additionally, they can avail exchange offers of up to Tk 12,000 cashback on selected devices. Customers can also enjoy 0 per cent EMI for up to 18 months and receive upto Tk 10,000 cashback for the following banks: City Bank - American Express, Standard Chartered Bank, and Eastern Bank Limited.
With 0% EMI facilities, customers stand to save up to Tk 32,500 on top of the cashback.