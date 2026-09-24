Grameenphone to provide digital services to Bangladesh Police under 10-year deal
Grameenphone has signed a 10-year strategic partnership agreement with Bangladesh Police to provide dedicated connectivity and digital services to the law enforcement agency.
Under the agreement, Grameenphone will provide connectivity services for the police force's official mobile number series (01320000000–01320299999) and support key digital platforms, including the online General Diary (GD) portal and the Crime Data Management System (CDMS).
The agreement was signed recently at the Bangladesh Police Headquarters in Dhaka. Mohammad Sharif Uddin, Additional DIG (Headquarters) of Bangladesh Police and Helal Uddin Ahmed, Head of Law Enforcement Agencies Business at Grameenphone signed the deal.
The ceremony was attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir and Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman, alongside other senior officials from both entities.
Speaking at the event, IGP Md Ali Hossain Fakir said, "Bangladesh Police is committed to serving the people, maintaining law and order and contributing to the safety and wellbeing of communities across the country. As our ways of working and serving people continue to evolve, reliable connectivity and technology are becoming increasingly important."
He further noted that the partnership would enhance efficiency and support technology-enabled policing, ultimately leading to better public services.
Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman emphasised the company's commitment to supporting the police force's evolving operational needs.
"Through this partnership, we aim to support Bangladesh Police with strong and reliable connectivity and relevant digital capabilities," Azman said.
The partnership will also create opportunities to explore how emerging technologies can enable more connected and efficient operations in the future, he said.
Azman added that the company believes technology creates the greatest value when applied with a clear purpose, and expressed his vision of contributing their capabilities toward 'building a safer and smarter tomorrow'.