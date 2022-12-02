Musk delivers first Tesla truck, but no update on output, pricing

At Musk's first Tesla reveal since taking over Twitter - an acquisition some investors worry has become a distraction - the company did not announce pricing for the Semi, provide details on variants of the truck it had initially projected or supply a forecast for deliveries to PepsiCo or other customers.

Tesla said it would begin using the Semi to ship parts to its plant in Fremont, California.

In 2017, Tesla had said the 300-mile range version of the Semi would cost USD 150,000, and the 500-mile version USD 180,000, but Tesla's passenger electric vehicle prices have increased sharply since then.

Robyn Denholm, chair of Tesla, recently said the automaker might produce 100 Semis this year. Musk has said Tesla would aim to produce 50,000 of the trucks in 2024.

PepsiCo, which completed its first cargo run with the Tesla truck to deliver snacks for those attending the Nevada launch event, had ordered 100 trucks in 2017.

Brewer Anheuser-Busch ABI.BR, United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N and Walmart Inc WMT.N were among other companies that had reserved the Semi Tesla did not provide details on orders or deliveries to customers, nor an estimate on what the total cost of ownership for future buyers would be compared to diesel alternatives.