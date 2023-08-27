The Coca-Cola Foundation working to ensure access to safe water in Bangladesh

The world and Bangladesh are experiencing increased water insecurity. This is evident through water scarcity, with demands for safe, usable water exceeding supply in many areas. This is why water stewardship is a priority for The Coca-Cola Company, said the company in a press release.
Not only is water a component of its beverages, but more importantly, it is essential to life and the communities it serves. Water is also critical to public health, food security, biodiversity and the climate crisis.
The press release further read that the company’s philanthropic arm, The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF), provides funding to non-profits to help communities access a sustainable supply of safe drinking water and to promote healthy ecosystems and watersheds. TCCF presently partners with organisations such as 2030 Water Resources Group, WaterAid, and Water & Sanitation for the Urban Poor (WSUP) in Bangladesh. These partnerships support Bangladesh in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6, 12, 14 and 17.
In December 2017, TCCF in collaboration with 2030 WRG, launched “Introducing Water Efficient Technologies (IWET)” with a focus on Barind Tract in Rajshahi district, Chapainawabganj district and Naogaon district. IWET has developed water management capacity for over 85,000 beneficiaries, supported the adoption of water saving technology like Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) across over 1,000-acres of paddy fields and provided financial and advisory support to farmers, said the press release.
The project has contributed to saving millions of gallons of water by converting regular rice fields into vegetable plots and mango orchards. Additionally, a sustainable model has helped increase rural income by 150-200 per cent among mango farmers who were part of the initiative. In the 5th year of this partnership, the project has embarked into a second phase with a goal to support an additional 15,000 farmers.
President of The Coca-Cola Foundation, Saadia Madsbjerg said, “Sustainable access to safe water is a strategic priority for The Coca-Cola Foundation and we are proud to support the work of our implementing partners in improving water access in Bangladesh.”
Since 2017, TCCF has also partnered with WaterAid for WASH initiatives to develop climate-resilient sanitation facilities, conduct hygiene campaigns for schools and community clinics, and increase the availability of safe and affordable drinking water by installing water technologies such as groundwater recharge systems and reverse osmosis plants. Through this project, close to 20,000 students across 27 schools and over 400 families have received hand washing facilities. The project has also improved sanitation facilities for more than 53,000 people from the community. In 2022, TCCF again joined hands with WaterAid on a project, titled "Promoting Water Replenishment and WASH Services," to promote water and sanitation security in the Savar and Sunamganj locations of Bangladesh. This project is expected to reach more than 30,000 people.
In 2023, TCCF provided funding to Water & Sanitation for the Urban Poor (WSUP) to increase access to a clean, safe water supply through upgraded infrastructure and services and to improve water usage behaviors in the communities. This initiative will enhance water resilience for 40,000 people from low-income communities in Chattogram.
In line with the global theme of World Water Week 2023, "Seeds of Change: Innovative Solutions for a Water-Wise World," the Coca-Cola Foundation and partners (WaterAid, WSUP and 2030WRG) held multiple events in Savar, Chattogram, and Rajshahi.
At Rajshahi, 2030 Water Resources Group (2030WRG) held a workshop titled “Joining Forces for Catalyzing Transformation in Barind Hotspot” to demonstrate both the successes and the lessons learned from initiatives implemented through public and private sector collaboration and to plan the way forward. Divisional Commissioner, Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir and Dr. M A Sattar Mandal, Former Vice- Chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University and Former Member of Planning Commission, took part in the workshop as Chief Guest and Guest of Honor.
At Savar, CRP, WaterAid held a design dissemination and knowledge sharing session on the project “Promoting Water Replenishment and WASH Services”. During the event, participants learned about the innovative water solutions that will be implemented through this project and shared their experiences, strategies, and research findings to address water scarcity. Participants also discussed innovative and climate resilient water solutions that this project will achieve through rainwater harvesting technology, groundwater replenishment, and sustainable water use.
At Chattogram, Water & Sanitation for the Urban Poor (WSUP) held an event titled “Conserve Water Conserve Life” to acknowledge the achievements of the new collaborative project. The occasion saw the ceremonial handover of 65 waterpoints to the users and launched an awareness campaign, aimed at promoting vital water stewardship principles within the low-income communities. The Chittagong Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA), the Chattogram City Corporation, the Department of Public Health and Engineering, local government representatives, along with community members and development partners also took part in a panel discussion on innovative approaches to water conservation and safe water usage.
These partnerships directly supplement the Bangladesh Government’s various initiatives to promote sustainable water projects across the country, including the National Water Policy to ensure the sustainable management and utilization of water resources.