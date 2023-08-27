The Coca-Cola Foundation working to ensure access to safe water in Bangladesh

The world and Bangladesh are experiencing increased water insecurity. This is evident through water scarcity, with demands for safe, usable water exceeding supply in many areas. This is why water stewardship is a priority for The Coca-Cola Company, said the company in a press release.

Not only is water a component of its beverages, but more importantly, it is essential to life and the communities it serves. Water is also critical to public health, food security, biodiversity and the climate crisis.

The press release further read that the company’s philanthropic arm, The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF), provides funding to non-profits to help communities access a sustainable supply of safe drinking water and to promote healthy ecosystems and watersheds. TCCF presently partners with organisations such as 2030 Water Resources Group, WaterAid, and Water & Sanitation for the Urban Poor (WSUP) in Bangladesh. These partnerships support Bangladesh in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6, 12, 14 and 17.