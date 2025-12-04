Grameenphone, Glafit collaborate to accelerate future of electric mobility

Grameenphone, one of the country’s leading telecommunications services provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with Glafit Bangladesh, the local subsidiary of Japan’s Glafit Inc., renowned for developing, manufacturing, and marketing electric personal mobility devices.

The collaboration marks a major step toward advancing sustainable and connected transportation in Bangladesh by integrating Grameenphone’s IoT and digital connectivity solution, the ALO Connect M2M platform, with Glafit’s electric mobility technologies.