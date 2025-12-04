Grameenphone, Glafit collaborate to accelerate future of electric mobility
Grameenphone, one of the country’s leading telecommunications services provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with Glafit Bangladesh, the local subsidiary of Japan’s Glafit Inc., renowned for developing, manufacturing, and marketing electric personal mobility devices.
The collaboration marks a major step toward advancing sustainable and connected transportation in Bangladesh by integrating Grameenphone’s IoT and digital connectivity solution, the ALO Connect M2M platform, with Glafit’s electric mobility technologies.
Together, the companies will establish smart battery exchange stations and introduce IoT-enabled smart meters for electric motorcycles and scooters, enhancing efficiency, accessibility, and convenience for users, reports a press release.
A signing ceremony was held recently, where Asif Naimur Rashid, chief business officer of Grameenphone, and Teizo Narumi, chief executive officer of Glafit, formalised the partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
Asif Naimur Rashid said, “This partnership represents a forward-looking step in integrating digital innovation with sustainable mobility. At Grameenphone, we are constantly building collaborations that use our advanced ICT and IoT capabilities to enable real-world impact.”
“Partnering with Glafit reflects our commitment to creating an ecosystem where technology drives progress while empowering people, businesses, and industries to accelerate Bangladesh’s transition toward a safer and smarter future,” he added.
Teizo Narumi, chief executive officer of Glafit, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Grameenphone in introducing next-generation mobility solutions that are both environmentally friendly and digitally intelligent. Together, we aspire to make electric mobility more accessible and efficient for everyone.”